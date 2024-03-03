FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading Up 0.6%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $192.90 and last traded at $192.90. Approximately 8,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $191.67.
FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,184,000.
About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund
The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
