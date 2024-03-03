Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $611,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $5,893,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

