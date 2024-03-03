Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Forterra Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

