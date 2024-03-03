Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 3,013 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in PDD by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PDD by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDD by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

