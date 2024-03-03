Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AECOM by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.