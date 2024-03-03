Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

