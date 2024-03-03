Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Frontline Price Performance
FRO stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Frontline has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRO
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.