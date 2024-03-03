FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $26.08 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.
About FTAI Aviation
