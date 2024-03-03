FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $25.76.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.