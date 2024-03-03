Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

