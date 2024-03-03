Fusion Capital LLC Sells 239 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

