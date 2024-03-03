General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

