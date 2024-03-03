Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Insider Acquires $17,325.00 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Sims bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 2.06. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

