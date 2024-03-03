Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 268.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,949 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.34% of Western Union worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,324,000 after buying an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,088,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,247,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.