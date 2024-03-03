Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,202 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.