Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,936,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GL opened at $126.17 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

