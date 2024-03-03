GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,864. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

