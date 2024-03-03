Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
GLNG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.06.
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
