Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -232.55%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 79.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 175,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 154,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

