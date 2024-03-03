Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

