Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 87,718 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

