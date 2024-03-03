Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MLI. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

