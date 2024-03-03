Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,014,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $394.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.59. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

