Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.16.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

