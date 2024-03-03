Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GUG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,149. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

