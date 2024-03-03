Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of HAL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

