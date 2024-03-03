Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

HALL opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

