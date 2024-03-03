Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.39.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,667,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

