Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 7,788.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $11.95 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

