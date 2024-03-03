Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Insider Sells $14,152.50 in Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Brophy sold 1,125 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $14,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,381.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.48.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
