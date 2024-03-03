Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 9,979,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 215,199 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.