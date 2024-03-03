Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82 to $1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr or $29.135 billion to $29.718 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.45 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.920 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,973,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

