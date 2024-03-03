HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

HI (HI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $467,677.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00016501 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00020022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,885.56 or 0.99081240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00171671 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005372 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $366,600.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

