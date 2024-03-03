Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $511,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

