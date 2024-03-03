Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

