H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 909.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

