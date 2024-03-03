H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
H&R Block has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
H&R Block Price Performance
NYSE HRB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 909.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Block
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.