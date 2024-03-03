iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

iBio Price Performance

iBio stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Further Reading

