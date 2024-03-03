iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 78,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

iBio Price Performance

Institutional Trading of iBio

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

See Also

