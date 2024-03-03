Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 12th

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

