Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 12th

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
Shares of ILKAY stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $39.31.
About Iluka Resources
