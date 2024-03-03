indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,929 shares of company stock worth $2,548,229. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

