Ingrid Delaet Sells 273 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

