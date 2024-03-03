Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.85

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.20. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 24,129 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.