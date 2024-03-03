Insider Selling: TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Insider Sells $72,411.96 in Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $89,216,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

