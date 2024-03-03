Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

