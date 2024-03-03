Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

