Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Up 0.0 %

General Motors stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.