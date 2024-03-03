InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NSPR opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InspireMD by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

