Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

