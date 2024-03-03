InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 7,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($76.10) to GBX 7,400 ($93.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,415 ($81.37).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 8,356 ($105.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,401.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a one year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,579 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,651.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,477.01%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

