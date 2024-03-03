International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,991 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of International Business Machines worth $1,108,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

