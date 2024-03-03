International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10, reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $167,330 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in International Seaways by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

